Liberum Capital Increases Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. restated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568 ($46.62).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,773 ($49.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 81.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,796 ($49.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is 1.59%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.