Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $119.15 million and $164.39 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00010177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.94 or 0.99719767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00875332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.18 or 0.06885784 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

