LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeMD updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LifeMD stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15. LifeMD has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $197.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at $629,845.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi purchased 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of LifeMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

