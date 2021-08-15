Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFSYY remained flat at $$18.40 during midday trading on Friday. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.