Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a PE ratio of -72.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

