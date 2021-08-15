Lindsay Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Lindsay has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

LNN stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $91.41 and a 1-year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

