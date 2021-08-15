LINKA (LINKA) Price Down 5.8% This Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $141,771.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00869752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00104306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043979 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

