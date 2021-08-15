LiquidApps One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,476.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $20.34 million and approximately $25,476.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00064166 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.