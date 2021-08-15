Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $729.53 million and $3.35 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

