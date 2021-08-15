Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LAC opened at C$22.40 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$8.33 and a 52 week high of C$36.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.11.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

