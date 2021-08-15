Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

