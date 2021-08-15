Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Loews were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.64. 436,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,758. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

