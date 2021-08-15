LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

