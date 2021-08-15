Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:URNXF opened at $0.28 on Friday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

