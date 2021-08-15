MAI Capital Management Acquires 101 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after buying an additional 395,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,342 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $193.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

