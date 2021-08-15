MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,052 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.25.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.