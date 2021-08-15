MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.