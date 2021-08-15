MAI Capital Management Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 740.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 32.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.