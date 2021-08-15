Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the July 15th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL stock remained flat at $$0.12 on Friday. 6,060,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,285,650. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14. Majic Wheels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

