MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.00 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

