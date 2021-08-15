Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.57. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.47, with a volume of 208,962 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.72%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.