Maple (MPL) Price Hits $13.83 on Major Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.83 or 0.00029349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $192,234.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maple has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00874288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044492 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

