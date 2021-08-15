Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 5,741 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

