Mario Jesus Marte Sells 20,927 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64.

CHWY opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4,785.00, a PEG ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 140.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

