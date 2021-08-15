Marlin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.59 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Marlin has a market cap of $64.89 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00134217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00155683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.59 or 1.00276454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00881088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.97 or 0.06973061 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

