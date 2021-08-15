Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,407 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $77,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $151.64. 1,962,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

