MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,753. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

