MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 557,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,753. MasTec has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.08.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

