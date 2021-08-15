Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,674,427.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.75. 2,303,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

