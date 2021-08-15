Matrix AI Network Trading 45.7% Higher This Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $319,567.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00389644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

