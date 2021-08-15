Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,031.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

