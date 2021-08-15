Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $14.50. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 4,382 shares.

The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 22.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $22,492,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $521.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

