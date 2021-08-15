Mdex Trading Up 6.3% This Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $834.44 million and approximately $47.17 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00129552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00154012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.04 or 0.99975603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00876351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.64 or 0.07055448 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 614,007,752 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

