MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 974.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MTTCF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 40,950 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69. MeaTech 3D has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

