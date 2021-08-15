MeaTech 3D (MITC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MITC opened at $6.61 on Friday. MeaTech 3D has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

