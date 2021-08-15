Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 415,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

