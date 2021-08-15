Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVRBF remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Friday. Medivir AB has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02.

Get Medivir AB (publ) alerts:

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name; and simeprevir. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.