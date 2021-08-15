Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MVRBF remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Friday. Medivir AB has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02.
Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Medivir AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medivir AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.