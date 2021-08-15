Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $272,360.42 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Megacoin has a market cap of $272,360.42 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00387685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,616,096 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

