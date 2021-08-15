Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

