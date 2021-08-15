Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. raised shares of Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $754.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $3,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

