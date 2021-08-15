Meta Hits Market Cap of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Meta coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00866309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

