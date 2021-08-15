Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

