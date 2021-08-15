Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €11.00 ($12.94) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €10.50 ($12.35).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OUKPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

OUKPY opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

