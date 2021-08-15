Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $47,976,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

NYSE:MTD traded up $19.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,537.49. 61,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,421.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,537.66.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

