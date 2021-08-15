MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

