MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $3.95.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
