MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.26

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.26 and last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.