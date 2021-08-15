MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,792 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

MGP opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.