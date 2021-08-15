MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,792 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

MGP opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.