MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0025 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $365,941.99 and $140.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00027169 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 423,595,036 coins and its circulating supply is 146,293,108 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

