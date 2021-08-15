Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,521 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.3% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,329 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 486.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 48,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $292.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

