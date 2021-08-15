Millennium Management LLC Acquires 447,376 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 701.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Fluent worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fluent by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fluent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluent by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 81,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLNT shares. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.76. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.